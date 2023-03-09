Barclays Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $17.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of S stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 626,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

