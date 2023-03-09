Barclays Trims ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Target Price to $5.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ZimVie Trading Down 4.0 %

ZIMV opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Insider Activity at ZimVie

In related news, insider Richard Heppenstall purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

About ZimVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $11,555,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $9,358,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $6,416,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.