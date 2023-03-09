Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

