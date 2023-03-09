Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($101.06) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($120.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($109.57) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €100.96 ($107.40). 928,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a fifty-two week high of €102.02 ($108.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

