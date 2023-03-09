Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 9.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Belden by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 159.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 174.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

