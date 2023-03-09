Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $159.59 million and approximately $27.22 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.17 or 0.07135512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00071091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00028268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

