Benchmark Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Sell

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.0 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 418,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 698,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,302,000 after purchasing an additional 92,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.