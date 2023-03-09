Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 8,094 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $197,817.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $107,488.32.

On Thursday, January 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98.

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36.

agilon health Stock Performance

agilon health stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

