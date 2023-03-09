Biconomy Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $176.67 million and $5.69 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

