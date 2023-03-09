BinaryX Price Down 8% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $104.63 or 0.00521204 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $507.21 million and approximately $360,172.82 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,572 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

