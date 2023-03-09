Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Shares Up 1%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.29. 29,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 47,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Birks Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 12th.

Birks Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Birks Group

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

Further Reading

