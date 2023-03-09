BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $247.35 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $19,926.74 or 0.99997094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $247.35 million and $42.60 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00223730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,741.86477168 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,687,978.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

