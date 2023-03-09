BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $269.54 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $269.54 million and $46.83 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $21,714.44 or 0.99997863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00037454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00222649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,741.86477168 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,687,978.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

