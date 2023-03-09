Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.19 or 0.00544618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $167.30 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,967.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00168326 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,332,506 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

