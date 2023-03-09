Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.19 or 0.00544618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $167.30 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,967.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00168326 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037263 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,332,506 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.