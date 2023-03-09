Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $35.48 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $35.48 million and approximately $218,424.92 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00191412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00092600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060528 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00047421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000356 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

