Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.18

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $32.91 million and approximately $212,743.04 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00190182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00092470 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00063177 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00053451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

