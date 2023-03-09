BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Reaches $588.30 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $588.30 million and $22.92 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006407 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004511 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001436 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000067 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $16,027,467.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

