BlackSky Technology (BKSY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 47 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BlackSky Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s competitors have a beta of -2.89, meaning that their average share price is 389% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$245.64 million -2.57 BlackSky Technology Competitors $4.49 billion $649.12 million 0.88

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BlackSky Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackSky Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 283 1525 2481 105 2.55

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 105.76%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.86%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -50.69% -28.38% BlackSky Technology Competitors -202.88% -50.04% -6.21%

Summary

BlackSky Technology competitors beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

