Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

BX stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

