Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

