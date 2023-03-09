Blue Edge Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

