Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,688. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).
