Blue Edge Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up approximately 2.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB stock traded down $7.54 on Thursday, hitting $245.71. The company had a trading volume of 579,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $172.78 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

