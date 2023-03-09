B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.71) to GBX 485 ($5.83) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $447.50.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.6671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

