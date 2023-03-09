BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$34.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

ZZZ stock opened at C$25.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.93. The company has a market cap of C$895.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.28.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7565789 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

