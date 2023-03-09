BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $284.63 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $284.63 or 0.01351700 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $44.94 billion and $411.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,354 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,893,497.95969853 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 289.5862634 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1209 active market(s) with $435,245,678.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.