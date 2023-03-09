Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 1,500 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,226,532 shares in the company, valued at $36,063,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $73,625.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. 46,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

