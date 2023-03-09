Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.19.

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

