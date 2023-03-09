Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.87.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,198 shares of company stock worth $49,198,544. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

