Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,198 shares of company stock worth $49,198,544. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

