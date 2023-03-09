BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 585 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 585 ($7.03) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 242.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.60) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.82) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($8.90) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.09) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.63. The company has a market cap of £34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 187 ($2.25).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.