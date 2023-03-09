Braintrust Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $65.57 million and approximately $794,937.66 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

