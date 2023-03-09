Brian S. Krakower Sells 950 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,806. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 259,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 181,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

