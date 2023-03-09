Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) PT at $39.56

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Desjardins cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 144,322 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.