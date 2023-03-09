Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) PT at $63.06

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $181,157.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.70. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

