Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $558.10

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $558.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in MSCI by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $535.85 on Thursday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.