Brokerages Set Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target at $17.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Pharvaris Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. Research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

