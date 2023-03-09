Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $26.13

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.58 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

