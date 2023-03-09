BTIG Research Cuts MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target to $8.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.80% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
MDxHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MVM Partners LLC owned 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.