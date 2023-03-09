BTIG Research Cuts MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target to $8.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,504,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,018,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MVM Partners LLC owned 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.