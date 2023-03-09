Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Major Shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III Sells 11,750,000 Shares of Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bumble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

About Bumble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bumble by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bumble by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,993 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

