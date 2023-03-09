C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.96. 15,727,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 21,167,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

C3.ai Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

