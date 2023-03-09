Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.73

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$154.73 and traded as high as C$172.45. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$171.34, with a volume of 189,889 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CTC.A shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$196.00 price objective (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$160.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$154.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

