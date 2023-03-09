Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Upgraded to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.56.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

CU traded up C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.98. 301,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,120. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.24 and a one year high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

