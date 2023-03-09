Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Cannara Biotech Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

