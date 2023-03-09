Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $299.42 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.96 billion and $299.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.84 or 0.07080999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00028305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,556,027,433 coins and its circulating supply is 34,685,970,829 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

