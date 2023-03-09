Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $217.82 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.