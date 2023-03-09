Castellan Group Buys 728 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Castellan Group increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

BLK traded down $7.52 on Thursday, hitting $666.84. The company had a trading volume of 195,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,225. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $725.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.47.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

