Castellan Group Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Castellan Group lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $479.21. The company had a trading volume of 198,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

