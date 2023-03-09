Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $264,431.70 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $576.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

