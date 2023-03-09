Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Boosted by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.74. The company had a trading volume of 524,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.